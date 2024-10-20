Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEKU

    Stanford psychologist behind the controversial 'Stanford Prison Experiment' dies at 91

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10E8dT_0wEOnROX00
    Dr. Philip Zimbardo attends the "The Stanford Prison Experiment" premiere on July 15, 2015, in New York. (Andy Kropa / Invision/AP)

    SAN FRANCISCO — Philip G. Zimbardo, the psychologist behind the controversial “Stanford Prison Experiment” that was intended to examine the psychological experiences of imprisonment, has died. He was 91.

    Stanford University announced Friday that Zimbardo died Oct. 14 at his home in San Francisco. A cause of death was not provided.

    In the 1971 prison study, Zimbardo and a team of graduate students recruited college-aged males to spend two weeks in a mock prison in the basement of a building on the Stanford campus.

    The study was ended after six days as the students playing guards became psychologically abusive and those playing prisoners became anxious, emotionally depressed and enraged, according to the Stanford statement.

    Zimbardo was criticized for taking the role of superintendent – becoming an active participant in the study and no longer a neutral observer.

    “The outcome of our study was shocking and unexpected,” Zimbardo would later co-write with one of the graduate students who was part of the project.

    The experiment is now used in psychology classes to study the psychology of evil and the ethics of psychological research with human subjects, Stanford said.

    Zimbardo's research also included persuasion, hypnosis, cults, shyness, time perspective, altruism, and compassion, Stanford said.

    Zimbardo is survived by his wife, Christina Maslach Zimbardo, three children and four grandchildren.

    Copyright 2024 NPR

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Severe Weather & Tornadic Activity Possible Across Parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma
    Angry Ben17 hours ago
    What it’s like to care for some of the most endangered animals on Earth
    WEKU1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Opinion: Permanent supportive housing in Denver not a homeless shelter
    David Heitz28 days ago
    San Francisco luxury hotel employees join worker’s strike
    KRON4 News1 day ago
    Man arrested in brutal attacks on elderly San Francisco Muni bus passenger, disabled man
    CBS San Francisco4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    For once — a true crime story that isn't focused on the killer
    WEKU1 day ago
    California man 'murders roommate and buries body in backyard in makeshift grave'
    themirror.com2 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Medicaid will cover traditional healing practices for Native Americans in 4 states
    WEKU3 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy