Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEKU

    A sex worker marries the son of a Russian oligarch in the comically chaotic 'Anora'

    By Justin Chang,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QINpX_0wCKea8h00
    Ani (Mikey Madison) is an exotic dancer who gets more than she bargained for when she marries the son of a Russian oligarch (Mark Eydelshteyn) in Anora. (Courtesy of NEON)

    When Sean Baker won the Palme d’Or at Cannes for his new movie, Anora , he dedicated the award to "all sex workers, past, present and future." It was a fitting shout-out from a director who put transgender sex workers front and center in his buddy comedy Tangerine and cast Simon Rex as a scheming ex-porn star in Red Rocket .

    In film after film, Baker has sought to portray sex work honestly, with none of the usual judgments or stigmas attached. But he’s also a master of comic chaos, and he loves telling stories about strivers and dreamers and putting them in situations that can blur the line between hilarious and harrowing.

    Anora is easily one of Baker’s funniest works — and, by the end, one of the saddest. It’s a film of unflagging comic energy and roiling emotion, both courtesy of its star, Mikey Madison, best known for her chilling supporting roles in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and the fifth Scream movie. She gives a dazzling star turn here as Anora, or Ani, a 20-something exotic dancer at a high-priced Manhattan strip club.

    Baker plunges us right into this world of neon lights and bared flesh, but his view of Ani and her fellow dancers at work is more humorous and detached than titillating. It’s a job, and Ani’s very good at it, as we can see when she staggers home, exhausted, to Brooklyn every morning to catch a few hours of shuteye.

    Ani is flirty and disarming with her customers but no-nonsense with everyone else, especially the boss, Jimmy, who barges into the dressing room one day to announce, "I got a kid who wants someone who speaks Russian."

    That kid who needs a Russian speaker is a young man named Ivan, played by a terrific Mark Eydelshteyn. Ani speaks a little Russian — she’s Uzbek American — and she and Ivan hit it off.

    Before long, Ani is sleeping with him on the side for extra money, and judging by his parents’ waterfront mansion in Brighton Beach, Ivan definitely has some extra money. He’s the son of a Russian oligarch and leads a life of hard-partying, coke-snorting privilege.

    Impetuous and immature, he whisks Ani off by private jet to Vegas, where they tie the knot. It’s a fairy-tale romance, until Ivan turns out to be more frog than prince.

    Without going into too much detail, let’s just say that, back in New York, some men who work for Ivan’s father are none too pleased to hear that he’s wed, in their words, “a prostitute.” From there, Anora morphs from a delirious screwball comedy into a full-on action movie, starting with a nearly half-hour set-piece that deploys violence in ways both funny and unsettling.

    Baker is playing with fire here, pushing the comic mayhem well past the point of comfort, and sometimes putting his characters, Ani included, in real danger. Yet you sense that Ani will make it through, and not just because of the grit and ferocity of Madison’s performance. Baker has zero interest in making a movie — and there have been too many — where a female sex worker becomes collateral damage.

    When the cowardly Ivan flees and Ani and the other men set out to find him, Anora shifts again into a kind of madcap chase thriller, influenced by everything from Preston Sturges to the Three Stooges to Martin Scorsese ’s classic New York nocturne After Hours . It’s a ragged and sometimes wearying experience, but it’s also furiously alive, and with a real feel for the cultural mix of Brighton Beach.

    It’s great to see the Armenian American actor Karren Karagulian, one of Baker’s regular collaborators, pop up as one of the henchmen tailing Ivan. The Russian actor Yura Borisov packs some poignant surprises as a hired thug who’s kinder and more thoughtful than meets the eye. As for Madison, she makes Ani a richly complicated heroine: vulnerable, defiant, lovable and exasperating.

    As frenetic as it is on the surface, Anora has an unmistakable moral undertow. This may be Baker’s latest story of a sex worker, but it’s also a tribute to workers in general. His sympathies are forever with those just trying to do their job, whether it’s the cleaners who show up early each morning to tidy up Ivan’s latest mess, or a harried tow-truck driver who nearly derails the plot.

    Perhaps that’s why we feel so deeply for Ani. Even as everything around her falls apart, she’s too hard-working and tough-minded to be waylaid by self-pity. She may be chasing an impossible dream, but that’s what makes her one of the most vivid and memorable characters I’ve encountered this year.

    Copyright 2024 NPR

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Attorney for former Letcher sheriff accused of murdering judge wants trial to be held in Letcher County
    WEKU5 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder is wanted in a U.S. drug trafficking case
    WEKU2 days ago
    At least 7 dead after ferry dock gangway collapses on Georgia's Sapelo Island
    WEKU21 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Opinion: 'YER OUT!' Eric Adams' fashion faux pas
    WEKU1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy