More funding made available to help complete Mountain Parkway Expansion Project

Image of the Mountain Parkway ( Office of Governor Andy Beshear Youtube)

Governor Beshear has announced that Kentucky will speed progress to complete the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion project.

The governor said the progress is thanks to a $116.3 million dollar federal grant. The project was undertaken to provide a safer, faster commute and support economic development throughout Eastern Kentucky.

The Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant will help to complete the nearly $300 million construction project for the final piece of the parkway.

This is a nearly 13-mile stretch of new construction known as the “Magoffin-Floyd” segment that will extend the parkway from Salyersville in Magoffin County to Prestonsburg in Floyd County.

Once complete, the Mountain Parkway Expansion project will have widened 32 miles of the existing parkway to four lanes and extended it by 13 miles.

The funding is expected to allow the project team to come up with a more accurate construction timeline and project completion schedule.

** WEKU is working hard to be a leading source for public service, and fact-based journalism. Monthly supporters are the top funding source for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.