    Italy bans people from travelling abroad to seek surrogacy

    By Willem Marx,

    2 days ago

    Italy’s right-wing government has passed legislation that would outlaw international surrogacy. It’s a move critics say would criminalize parenthood for some couples — in particular gay men.

    Copyright 2024 NPR

