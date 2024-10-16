Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEKU

    'Cheat Code to Life': Jailhouse lawyers help incarcerated people — and themselves, too

    By Carrie Johnson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GynDL_0w8rbb9700
    Jhody Polk poses for a portrait on Sept. 10 at the NPR office in Washington D.C. Polk is the founder of the Jailhouse Lawyer Initiative. The JLI is launching Flashlight, a digital archive with letters and poetry from currently incarcerated men and women. (Zayrha Rodriguez / NPR)

    When Jhody Polk entered a Florida prison years ago, she noticed something special about the women in the law library .

    “They felt taller than the rest of us,” Polk said. “It was the knowledge that they had, the way they used legal language, the confidence that they had.”

    Those women had no formal legal training, but they had figured out how to decode the law to help other people in prison. Polk soon joined them, in a move that would come to transform her life.

    Out of prison since 2014 after serving time on several felony convictions, she’s working to introduce the world to these jailhouse lawyers. Her Jailhouse Lawyers Initiative, housed at the Bernstein Institute for Human Rights at the New York University School of Law, counts 1,000 members, across every U.S. state.

    This week, they’re hosting a meeting in New York and launching a new web site . It’s filled with oral histories and more than 350 letters from people in prison who work with the law.

    Their names may not appear on court briefs or judicial decisions. But behind the scenes, she said, incarcerated people have played a big role in the law for decades — something her initiative aims to bring to light.

    “The first time I read a law book, it was like finding the cheat code to life,” Polk said.

    Humanizing the time behind bars

    One of those people is Brandon Tieuel, who found the law when he was incarcerated in Texas for 11 years in a series of prisons, including a maximum security facility.

    “I’d go in there at like 8 o’clock in the morning and I’d be in there sometimes until 8 o’clock at night,” he said. “And I just fell in love with just reading the case law, learning the policies, and the statutes.”

    Tieuel said prison can be dehumanizing. Authorities refer to you as “offender,” or by a number, not your name. But those long hours in the library found him writing complaints and prison grievances, helping challenge convictions, and preparing parole applications for other people.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnT6B_0w8rbb9700
    Letters from currently incarcerated men and women placed on top of a table in a studio at the NPR office in Washington D.C. on Sept. 10. (Zayrha Rodriguez / NPR)

    Those moments gave him a boost, too.

    “Once I started helping other people like on a big scale, like I just saw how it made my time a little bit better, it made me happier, because I was doing something worthwhile — and it just kind of snowballed from there,” he said.

    Tieuel won parole last year. He now lives in Houston and works with families of people who are incarcerated.

    Tyler Walton is managing attorney at the Jailhouse Lawyers Initiative. Walton said giving people tools to understand the law is “the right thing to do.”

    “The law should be working for everybody, and the way that we’re going to move towards that is if everybody has a place to participate in the law,” Walton said.

    Right to access courts

    The Supreme Court enshrined the role of jailhouse lawyers back in 1969, in a case about William Joe Johnson , also known as “Joe Writs.”

    He was a Tennessee inmate who helped illiterate fellow prisoners file legal petitions. Prison officials threw Johnson in solitary confinement for violating a rule that barred inmates from helping with legal matters.

    The justices ruled that people in prison have a right to access the courts — but they did not require states to provide prisoners with attorneys. So jailhouse lawyers flourished inside prison walls, even if they remained invisible on the outside.

    “When a jailhouse lawyer works on a case it’s pro se, and so their name is typically never mentioned inside of the appellate brief or the outcome," said Polk, the founder of the Jailhouse Lawyers Initiative . "There’s so many cases where there’s a jailhouse lawyer behind it, so many policy changes."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjRnx_0w8rbb9700
    Tyler Walton, part of the Jailhouse Lawyer Initiative, poses for a portrait on Sept. 10 at the NPR office in Washington D.C. The group is launching Flashlight, a digital archive with letters and poetry from currently incarcerated men and women. (Zayrha Rodriguez / NPR)

    The vast majority of people who enter prison eventually return home. But jailhouse lawyers run into some big complications. They’re not allowed to practice law once they leave prison, because that’s typically controlled by state and legal officials.

    “What we see is that jailhouse lawyers who often have developed these legal skills over decades, helping their community — as soon as they get out, they can be at threat for prosecution if they do the same work they were doing while they were on the inside,” Walton said.

    He said there’s a huge need for people outside prison who can translate what happens inside—exactly what jailhouse lawyers have been doing for decades, to little acclaim.

    Copyright 2024 NPR

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Veronica
    1d ago
    Now they are learning the value of a human being.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Horrifying’ mistake to harvest organs from a living person averted, witnesses say
    WEKU1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    After 44 years on death row, Kentucky man says DNA shows he’s innocent
    WEKU2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Police Release Bodycam Showing Officer Fatally Shooting A Black Woman During Welfare Check
    Shine My Crown1 day ago
    TikTok star Rachel Yaffe, 27, dies from liver cancer just days after posting tragic final message
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Coldplay tops album chart, thanks to old-fashioned sales and modern tricks
    WEKU1 day ago
    Fentanyl deaths in the U.S. have dropped faster than expected, CDC says
    WEKU13 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Judge unseals Ruben Gallego divorce filing that has hovered over Arizona senate race
    WEKU14 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Marilyn Mosby Wants Her Home Detention Changed To Nightly Curfew to Accommodate New Job with Travel Needs
    Shine My Crown2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Fayette judge rules in protective order case involving two Lexington Council members
    WEKU1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy