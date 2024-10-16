Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEKU

    Lexington city leaders get results of a housing affordability study

    By Stu Johnson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C81hs_0w8qSlVV00
    EHI Consultants President Ed Holmes offers report findings to Council 10-15-24 (Stu Johnson)

    Lexington city leaders continue to wrestle with a nationwide issue, how to house a community. Urban County Council members got an affordable housing needs analysis on Tuesday.

    The study revealed the gap for housing in Lexington across all incomes is well over 22 thousand units, houses, and apartments. Surging rent and high mortgages along with high labor and construction materials costs are affordability factors. EHI Consultants’ Ed Holmes told the Council it may sometimes come down to smaller houses close together.

    “Increased density, you’re gonna see lot sizes much smaller, 5000 square foot lots. So, we’ve got to educate the public in smaller is better and much more affordable,” said Holmes.

    The City’s Affordable Housing Fund has invested more than $47 million, resulting in 35 hundred new and preserved units. According to the report, median rent went up 47% from 2019 to 2024.

    Helping compile the demographic information was Adam Klier with EHI Consultants. Klier said affordability is complicated by socially-expected features in a house today.

    “The services we provide in our home that were once provided by our community. Talk about walkability. The necessity of a garage in an automobile-dependent community. It’s a very complicated issue and what an affordable home should look like is definitely something that the community should be talking about,” said Klier.

    In addition to money set aside in the City’s Affordable Housing Fund to help with the construction and rehab of houses, EHI Consultants President Ed Holmes said there are other steps to consider. Holmes said that includes community block grants, section 8 assistance, tax credits, and non-profits like Habitat. Lexington Council Member Whitey Baxter says there are different issues related to affordability. But, it’s difficult when housing is expensive to build and then too expensive for potential buyers to purchase.

    ** WEKU is working hard to be a leading source for public service, and fact-based journalism. Monthly supporters are the top funding source for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lexington convention business running high says VisitLex president
    WEKU4 days ago
    Lexington citizens urged to make transportation suggestions
    WEKU2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz23 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Mortgage rates were supposed to come down. Instead, they're rising. Here's why
    WEKU8 hours ago
    ‘Horrifying’ mistake to harvest organs from a living person averted, witnesses say
    WEKU1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Wise words from Sister Rosita, age 79: A math lover wins U.N. prize for refugee relief
    WEKU2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    People want to live in rural Kansas. They just need houses.
    The KLC Journal17 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    NOAA's annual winter forecast is here. These are the weather predictions for your area
    WEKUlast hour
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz12 days ago
    After 44 years on death row, Kentucky man says DNA shows he’s innocent
    WEKU2 days ago
    Helene’s damage to North Carolina’s Green River affects businesses that depend on it
    WEKU22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy