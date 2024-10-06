Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEKU

    In Queens, N.Y., an immigrant street vendor is forced to confront crippling shyness

    By Jasmine Garsd,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvvEJ_0vwF8iLk00
    Luis Beltran sells ice cream at Flushing Meadows Park in Queens. ( Wendy Correa for NPR )

    When we met, Luis Beltran was standing in a crowd, looking a little shell-shocked, holding an ice cream.

    "People in the city can be so rude," he said.

    It was still summer, and we were in the middle of one of the largest parks in New York City: Flushing Meadows Park in Queens. As the heat winds down, NPR has been interviewing parkgoers about life as recently arrived immigrants.

    This park is a great place to hear all kinds of stories. Queens is traditionally a hub for immigrants from all parts of the world, and thousands of people come here every weekend. On that summer day, there was live music, and food vendors selling goodies at the top of their lungs. Which is exactly what Beltran was trying to do for the first time: sell some ice cream.

    But when he got there, he froze. (No pun intended.)

    The thing is, Beltran is very shy.

    "Especially around women," he said, laughing and looking down. Beltran is 23 years old. He’s short and stocky, a handsome guy.

    Originally from Ecuador, he left home about a year ago. He says he paid a coyote, a guide to migrants, to bring him up through Central America and Mexico, all the way to the U.S. border. It cost about $20,000.

    This is not an uncommon fee for that journey: Migrants often sell everything they own and get deep in debt to pay for the trek north. Coming to the U.S. is expensive,” said Beltran.

    Beltran is among the more than 200,000 migrants who have arrived in New York City since 2022, according to local government. Like many of them, although he is in the immigration system, he doesn’t have work authorization. This is a problem because he owes money to that coyote, who knows where his family lives.

    La deuda , the debt, is a frequent topic of conversation among recently arrived immigrant communities.

    “I think about how to pay la deuda ,” Beltran said.

    He got a job in construction. Then one day, he picked up a book called Atomic Habits , by James Clear. "It teaches you how to take more risks, be more open, be more of a businessman. Challenge yourself."

    Beltran finished the book and decided to come to the park and sell ice cream. Specifically, helados de salcedo , an Ecuadorian-style popsicle.

    But when he got here this morning, he got nervous.

    When we met, he was just standing there quietly, a now-dripping ice cream cone in hand, as if holding a white surrender flag.

    He said he was thinking about his aunt. When he was a kid, he used to sell flowers with her on the street. He was already very shy back then, and one day she told him: "Luis, you can’t afford to be shy."

    So he says this morning when he got to the park, he came up with a mantra: "Send money to cancel the debt. Cancel the debt. Cancel the debt. Keep going. Keep fighting."

    Beltran's eyes light up a little as he says it aloud. He takes a deep breath and yells:

    " Helados de lado de salcedo, helados de sabores, helados, helados, helados no se quede con las ganas. (Salcedo ice cream! All kinds of flavors! Ice cream! Don’t hesitate to get yours!)"

    As he shouts it, he smiles for the first time since we met.

    Copyright 2024 NPR

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 15
    Add a Comment
    brazilflight brazilflight
    1d ago
    Some people in America 🇺🇸 don't even make 20k a year.
    itfix
    1d ago
    I lived here all my life I better do vending I need the money
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hundreds share lunch at quirky NYC party where the table is as long as a city block
    New York Post1 day ago
    Prince Harry ‘Trapped’ in America Until His Children Are Adults Due to Meghan’s Concerns Over UK Safety, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com3 days ago
    'He was old anyway so what does it matter?': Home health aide ignored 86-year-old man's deadly fall to go back to sleep, deputies say
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    Hurricane Milton poses an 'extremely serious threat' as it barrels toward Florida
    WEKU4 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    This mountain hamlet hit by Helene flooding preps for a winter without power
    WEKU4 hours ago
    Supreme Court Rejects R. Kelly Appeal Petition — As the Disgraced Singer’s Ex-Wife Promises to ‘Set So Many Free’ With a New Tell-All Book
    Digital Music News15 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Squadron of squatters ‘terrorized’ NYC neighborhood after taking control of $4M brownstone
    New York Post2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    New Jersey Man Gets Himself Arrested After Asking Police to Check Mental Health of Neighbor Who Lit Scented Candle
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Gunman shoots victim, 27, during argument on Brooklyn street
    1010WINS3 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Stunning photos of a vast e-waste dumping ground — and those who make a living off it
    WEKU2 days ago
    Selena Gomez In Minidress And High Heels Highlights ‘Ozempic’ Body
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Reporter's notebook: What it's like witnessing the aftermath of flooding in east Tennessee
    WEKU16 hours ago
    Woman dies in Long Island restaurant parking lot stabbing
    1010WINS7 days ago
    Andrew Cuomo faces Democratic opposition as rumors grow that he will mount NYC mayoral bid: report
    Fox News22 hours ago
    'I’m so grateful to these people.' Latino workers in storm-hit Tennessee feel isolated but hopeful
    WEKU2 days ago
    Man got into a heated dispute with his friend while discussing the next step of their recovery efforts when he started beating the victim for six hours and ultimately killed him with a knife, then asked a maintenance worker to help clean up the house
    Chattanooga Daily News1 day ago
    Newly married NYC deputy mayor, embattled schools chancellor spotted as questions fly over possible testimony in federal probe
    New York Post6 days ago
    EKU President on new Model location, FAFSA changes and lawmaker requests for DEI documents
    WEKU2 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Why Massachusetts loves Nibi the beaver and is fighting to keep her out of the wild
    WEKU3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy