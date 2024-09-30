Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEKU

    FAQ: Your house flooded. Now what?

    By Michael Copley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jzj70_0vpKDnlf00
    Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage in Asheville, North Carolina. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

    The biggest threat in a hurricane isn’t the wind, it’s the water. From the mountains of western North Carolina to the Florida coast, communities were inundated by torrential rain and flooding from Hurricane Helene.

    There’s still another two months left in hurricane season. It helps to know that flooding from heavy rain can happen just about any time, anywhere, as climate change makes torrential downpours more common.

    As the water recedes, the long, slow process of recovery begins. Here’s what you need to know to prepare for flood waters, and how to start picking up the pieces when the water’s gone.

    My house flooded. What should I do first?

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the first thing you should do is check for things like damaged power and gas lines and cracks in the foundation to make sure it’s safe to go inside.

    If it is, and there’s no standing water in the house, go to the circuit breaker box and turn off the electricity. If you smell natural gas or propane, or hear a hissing sound, FEMA says to contact the fire department immediately. And put distance between you and the house.

    Then you’ll want to check to see how high the water rose. If it got above your house’s electrical sockets, you should call an electrician to make sure the system is safe to use, says Brad Hubbard, president of National Flood Experts, an engineering firm.

    “You don’t want to, obviously, put live electricity through a wet situation,” Hubbard says.

    What if I couldn’t evacuate and I’m stuck on the upper floor of my house? Should I wade through the water to get out or wait for help?

    Flood water is dangerous. It can electrocute you, and there’s often debris, sewage and toxic chemicals in it. So, if you can wait for the water to recede or for help to come, that’s your best bet, says Jennifer Horney, a professor at the University of Delaware who studies the public-health impacts of disasters.

    If you have to enter a flooded area, Horney says you should take precautions, like wearing sturdy shoes to protect your feet and trying to keep open wounds from coming into contact with the water.

    “People die in storms all the time from taking a risk that they don’t need to,” Hubbard says. “If you’re trying to save a person, go for it. If you’re trying to save your car or a piece of property, it is not worth it.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoCm5_0vpKDnlf00
    Janice Whitley wipes her face while working to find valuables from her 93-year-old mother's bedroom in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Old Fort, North Carolina. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

    It’s safe to go back inside my house. Now what?

    Use your cell phone to take a ton of pictures of the outside and the inside of your house. You’re documenting the damage and trying to show how high the water got. That’s important for making an insurance claim or applying for federal assistance. The more pictures, the better, Hubbard says.

    If you have flood insurance, file a claim as soon as possible. “Get your name on the list,” Hubbard says. “There are tens of thousands of people who are dealing with this right now, and [insurers are] just going to go down the list. So, the quicker you get on the list, the quicker that this is all going to be resolved for you.”

    Then you need to dry your house as fast as possible. That means ripping up carpets, removing furniture and cutting out drywall starting a foot above the water line.

    Keep in mind that after disasters, electricians, contractors and other people who help with recovery are in short supply. Hubbard says be patient with them. “We all live in these areas that we serve,” he says, “and it means that when there’s a storm, the people who are trying to help you are also dealing with their own problems.”

    What about next time?

    Take precautions beforehand if possible. Photograph your home, possessions and valuables before an extreme weather event hits, to use for insurance claims. If there’s a flood threat, put valuables on top of kitchen counters or on a second floor if you have one. You can also put important items inside of a dishwasher, which is watertight, Hubbard says.

    Preparation also includes taking stock of the risks you face. Only about 4% of homeowners nationwide have flood insurance . When disasters like Helene happen, people without flood insurance are often left to shoulder the costs themselves, which can have profound consequences .

    “This will be a material financial event for them and could change the course of their life,” says Matthew Eby, chief executive of First Street, which models climate risk.

    You can go to FirstStreet.org , type in your address and see what kinds of risk your property faces. “You can discover that I do have flood risk when I may not have known that,” Eby says, “and I can look at what solutions might exist.”

    Copyright 2024 NPR

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    jaime kopke
    2d ago
    sump pump, walmart....
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Why the most climate-resistant glaciers are hiding in plain sight
    WEKU2 days ago
    Central Kentucky homebuilders' leader says underground utilities common in Lexington
    WEKU15 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    San Francisco ramps up policing of homeless camps, with the Supreme Court's blessing
    WEKU2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Kentucky Red Cross volunteers head south to hard-hit Helene areas
    WEKU1 day ago
    Kentucky Electric Cooperatives official discusses difficulty of restoring power in some rural areas
    WEKU2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Fat Bear Week delayed after a large bear kills a rival bear
    WEKU1 day ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    'The Power Broker' at 50 — and what author Robert Caro is still uncovering
    WEKU2 days ago
    Maryland seemed poised this year to legalize medical aid in dying. What happened?
    WEKU2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Video shows the moment a Kentucky judge was shot to death
    WEKU1 day ago
    Helene death toll rises to over 90 as millions remain without power
    WEKU2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Federal grant to help install solar on Kentucky homes affected by disasters
    WEKU3 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    New Letcher County sheriff says rebuilding staff morale is a top priority
    WEKU11 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Hurricane Helene upends election planning in some parts of North Carolina
    WEKU1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy