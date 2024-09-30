Entertainment feature in major Lexington downtown park under construction

Worksite for Lexington's Gatton Park on the Town Branch (Stu Johnson)

Work is progressing on schedule for a major public park in downtown Lexington. The director of the project updated Lexington Rotarians last week.

Lots of excavation has taken place as well as new construction on the ten-acre site for Gatton Park on the Town Branch. What has taken shape is the amphitheater on the great lawn section which is expected to accommodate 45 hundred people. And Park Executive Director Allison Lankford said anticipated concerts will include high-energy rock bands.

“Absolutely, all genres. I think a variety because we’re trying to reflect what our community wants and we know that people like all different kinds of music,” said Lankford.

The park project, privately supported, cost $55 million to construct. Lankford said an endowment fund is aimed at maintaining the park and ensuring free programming.

Part of the project has involved opening up the Town Branch Creek to run alongside all kinds of park amenities. Lankford said plans call for the park to open in late summer or early fall of next year, but an exact day probably won’t come for another five months.

“We’re waiting on a specific permit from the U.S. Corps for a piece of…a part of the creek that we haven’t been able to finish yet, because there’s a historic wall, and so, the planning for that is different and takes time,” said Lankford.

Lankford said the almost ten-acre park will feature a gristmill tower play feature, complete with individual and multi-person slides. A number of passive park attractions are planned. There will be a dog park with a self-cleaning feature.

