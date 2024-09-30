Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEKU

    It's the end of an era in Britain -- the coal era

    By Lauren Frayer, Michel Martin,

    3 days ago

    At midnight Monday, the U.K.'s last coal-fired power plant shuts down -- and Britain becomes the first major developed economy to phase out coal power.

    Copyright 2024 NPR

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    More than 20 students and teachers are feared dead in Thailand school trip bus fire
    WEKU1 day ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Central Kentucky homebuilders' leader says underground utilities common in Lexington
    WEKU22 hours ago
    Video shown in court hearing shows Kentucky sheriff shooting judge
    WEKU1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    After helping in war and quake zones, this restaurateur feeds residents hit by Helene
    WEKU12 hours ago
    WEKU wins four 2024 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards
    WEKU1 day ago
    Video shows the moment a Kentucky judge was shot to death
    WEKU1 day ago
    Kentucky Red Cross volunteers head south to hard-hit Helene areas
    WEKU1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Maryland seemed poised this year to legalize medical aid in dying. What happened?
    WEKU2 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Hurricanes are dangerous far from the coast. Communities are struggling to prepare
    WEKU1 day ago
    This disabled woman built a career. A federal program that helped now penalizes her for her success.
    WEKU17 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute16 hours ago
    How Democrats are targeting red seats in blue New York to help win back the House
    WEKU28 minutes ago
    Helene death toll rises to 120 as millions remain without power
    WEKU2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Why Astronomy 101 is 'perfect' for teaching climate change
    WEKU18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy