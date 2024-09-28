Open in App
    Lexington’s Urban County Planning Commission rejects proposal that would allow development of large-scale solar on agricultural zones

    By Shepherd Snyder,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXnv6_0vn9mxXK00
    Two proposed solar farms in east Lexington would use nearly 1,200 acres and face opposition from some nearby residents and the Fayette Alliance, a land use advocacy group. (LFUCG GIS)

    Lexington’s Urban County Planning Commission recommended against a proposed zoning amendment that would allow development of ground-mounted solar farms in Fayette County’s agricultural zones.

    The amendment was proposed by Silicon Ranch, a Nashville-based energy company looking to install an 800-acre solar farm near the Clark County border.

    Company representatives argued solar development would be compatible with agricultural use, and would lease out sheep to graze the land under the panels.

    Daniel Bell, a shepherd who owns Hazelbrook Farm in Lancaster County, works with the company.

    “As a farmer, I love it. I know there's a lot of discussion about soil, but when you're returning all the carbon back to the soil, that's how the Great Plains were made,” Bell said.

    Agriculture advocacy group Fayette Alliance argued against the proposal. Executive director Brittany Roethemeier says such developments would pollute the “prime soils” the Bluegrass region is known for, and that such installations would be better suited to rooftops or already-developed land.

    “We are talking about a very large scale,” Roethemeier said. “Of the 800 acres that are proposed. 98 percent of that soil is classified as the highest priority land for agricultural production. These soils, quite literally, according to the USDA, take centuries to create.”

    The commission voted to pass an amendment that clarifies the use of “agrivoltaic” technology. Commission staff recommended “integrated and roof-mounted” solar be allowed as accessory uses county-wide. But, it bars the construction of large-scale, ground-mounted solar in the farms outside Lexington.

    Commission member Mike Owens says it would impede too much on Fayette County’s agricultural economy.

    “They're looking at an agricultural site to do an industrial project, as far as I'm concerned, but they're going to be paying agricultural taxes, not industrial taxes,” Owens said. “What are we really going to be benefiting, as far as Lexington, Fayette County?”

    The commission’s recommendation will be taken to the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government’s city council, which will have the final say on its implementation.

    ** WEKU is working hard to be a leading source for public service, and fact-based journalism. Monthly supporters are the top funding source for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation .

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    baby j
    1d ago
    Our government is selling off our country acre by acre. Greedy bastards
    baby j
    1d ago
    well I hope they protect the inner city hamlets like they protect the farm Land from these big real estate conglomerates. Our city council is full of shit. I guess it's like anything else,follow the money.
    View all comments
