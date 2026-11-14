Healthcare hiring is steady in Weirton, WV right now, especially in emergency medicine and senior care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are solid options here from entry-level to advanced practice.

Employer: WVU Medicine / SMG System Medical Group

WVU Medicine / Location: Weirton Medical Center, Weirton, WV

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Full-time APP role in the Emergency Department, working with a large WVU Medicine team. Open to Nurse Practitioners (ACNP/FNP) and Physician Assistants with required WV licenses and BLS/ACLS/ATLS; emergency or acute care experience preferred, new grads considered.

Employer: WVU Medicine / SMG System Medical Group

WVU Medicine / Location: Weirton Medical Center, Weirton, WV

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Join WVU Medicine’s Emergency Department at a 238-bed acute care hospital serving the tri-state area. Requires MD/DO, completion of an accredited residency, Emergency Medicine board certification (or eligibility), and ability to obtain an unrestricted WV medical license.

Employer: Serra Village Retirement Community / Weirton Geriatric Center

Location: Weirton, WV

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

CNA roles in a geriatric setting with sign-on bonus, shift differentials, and a strong benefits package (401(k) with match, ESOP, health, dental, vision, PTO). Must be eligible for the WV state exam or already licensed as a CNA in West Virginia.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, double-check the requirements, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.