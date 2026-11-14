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🚧 US 22 Veterans Memorial Bridge closed overnight Nov 23–24
🚧 Night lane closures on US 22 Veterans Memorial Bridge
A portion of US 22 eastbound and westbound on the Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed for cable replacement from 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2026, to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed during this time. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.
Suggested alternate routes:
- Northbound traffic: Take Ohio 7 northbound to US 30, cross the Jennings-Randolph Bridge, then use WV 2 and OH 7.
- Southbound traffic: Use WV 2 and OH 7 to Wellsburg, then cross the Wellsburg Bridge.
The work and closure times may change if there is bad weather or other unforeseen issues, so plan a little extra time if you’ll be driving in this area that night.
More Info: Alert Center • Lane Closures on US 22, Veterans Me...
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