🚧 Night lane closures on US 22 Veterans Memorial Bridge

A portion of US 22 eastbound and westbound on the Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed for cable replacement from 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2026, to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed during this time. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

Suggested alternate routes:

Northbound traffic: Take Ohio 7 northbound to US 30 , cross the Jennings-Randolph Bridge , then use WV 2 and OH 7 .

Take to , cross the , then use and . Southbound traffic: Use WV 2 and OH 7 to Wellsburg, then cross the Wellsburg Bridge.

The work and closure times may change if there is bad weather or other unforeseen issues, so plan a little extra time if you’ll be driving in this area that night.