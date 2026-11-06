🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Weirton, WV

Weirton has a steady flow of cleaning and maintenance jobs right now, with options for both entry-level workers and folks used to tougher industrial work.

Here are a few solid picks if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Employer: MPW Industrial Services

MPW Industrial Services Location: Weirton, WV (travel to other states required)

(travel to other states required) Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on industrial cleaning role using hoses, water blasting tools, vacuums, and other equipment in tough environments. Good fit if you’re reliable, like physical work, can travel for days or weeks at a time, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and training for long-term growth.

Employer: Scioto Services (Marsden Holding Company)

Location: Weirton, WV

Type: Full-time, Evening

Salary: Not listed

Simple, steady cleaning work: restrooms, trash, sanitizing, sweeping, and mopping. You’ll need to be 18+, pass a background check, have a valid driver’s license, and lift up to 30 lbs. Offers flexible schedule, daily pay, and room to grow with an essential services company.

Employer: Scioto Services (Marsden Holding Company)

Location: Weirton, WV

Type: Part-time, Evening

Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as the full-time role—cleaning, sanitizing, trash, sweeping, and mopping—but with part-time hours if you need something to fit around school, another job, or family. Also requires being 18+, background check, valid driver’s license, and ability to lift 30 lbs, with flexible schedule and daily pay.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. A quick, clean resume and a same-day application can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.