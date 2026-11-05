🏥 Weirton WV Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Weirton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both licensed pros and people just starting out. Here are several flexible roles you can plug into fast.

Employer: WVU Medicine / Weirton Medical Center

WVU Medicine / Location: Weirton, WV (601 Colliers Way)

(601 Colliers Way) Type: Part-time, casual (about 10 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy hospital radiology department doing routine, portable, and surgical diagnostic X-ray exams across all age groups. You’ll need a WV Radiologic Technologist license, ARRT registration, and CPR, and you’ll enjoy no on-call with some possible mandation.

Employer: APPS Paramedical (American Para Professional Systems)

Location: Weirton, WV (travel within ~30 miles of home)

(travel within ~30 miles of home) Type: Part-time, 1099 independent contractor

Pay: $20–$40 per completed case + mileage reimbursement

Great fit if you want extra income and full control of your schedule. You’ll visit clients at home or work to do basic exams, vitals, blood draws, and labs for life/disability insurance, with biweekly direct deposit and training for EKGs if needed.

Employer: Village Caregiving

Location: Weirton, WV

Type: Part-time (flexible), some full-time options

Pay: $14.00 – $18.00 per hour

Help seniors and adults stay safe at home with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. No experience required, with paid training, daily pay option, flexible schedules, and room to grow in home care.

If something here fits your skills or goals, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.