💻 Multiple IT Openings in Weirton, WV – Contract & Full-Time

Weirton’s tech scene is growing fast around new manufacturing and clean energy plants. If you’re into IT and software, there are a couple of solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: FUSTIS LLC

FUSTIS LLC Location: Weirton, WV (relocation open)

(relocation open) Type: Contract (6 months)

Pay: $70/hr on C2C

Interview: Virtual

You’ll build and own factory software that connects real manufacturing hardware with enterprise systems, using Go and PostgreSQL. This is a senior, hands-on role where you architect high-performance services, work closely with manufacturing and automation teams, and support 24/7 production systems.

Employer: Form Energy

Location: Form Factory 1, Weirton, WV

Type: Full-time, onsite

Shift: Second shift, AWS 2-2-3, 7 PM – 7 AM

Support the MES (Manufacturing Execution System) that runs Form Energy’s new battery factory. You’ll troubleshoot software and hardware on the production lines, train users, handle basic network/device issues, and act as the link between factory staff and the MES dev team. Great fit if you have IT or CS background and like hands-on work in a fast-growing clean energy company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company pages.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.