🏭 Weirton WV Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Weirton’s manufacturing scene is heating up, with new energy tech and industrial employers adding skilled roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Form Energy

Form Energy Location: Weirton, WV (Form Factory 1)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive, with stock options and strong benefits)

Work on next‑generation iron‑air battery manufacturing that supports the clean energy grid. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in fast-paced manufacturing, enjoy troubleshooting equipment, and want to help scale up a brand‑new high‑volume factory with strong health coverage (100% premiums for employees) and paid parental leave.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Pietro Fiorentini (USA), Inc.

Location: Weirton, WV 26062

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $17.00/hour, about 40 hours/week

Keep production lines running by making sure they always have the right materials and components. This is a good fit if you have material handling experience, can work day and night shifts, and want stability plus extras like 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, paid time off, performance bonuses, and growth opportunities.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application—you can always fine‑tune your resume after.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.