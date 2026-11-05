🏗️ Multiple Engineering Roles in Weirton’s Growing Clean Energy Hub

Weirton’s turning into a serious spot for clean energy manufacturing, and engineers are in demand. If you’ve got mechanical or process skills, these roles put you right on the front line of new battery tech.

Employer: Form Energy

Form Energy Location: Weirton, WV (Form Factory 1, commute from Pittsburgh)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive with stock options and full benefits)

Work on the equipment that powers Form Energy’s high-volume battery plant. You’ll design, troubleshoot, and repair production equipment, lead root-cause investigations, and build preventive maintenance plans to keep lines running with less downtime.

Employer: Form Energy

Form Energy Location: Weirton, WV (Form Factory 1, commute from Pittsburgh)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, stock options, and full benefits; relocation assistance available)

Lead mechanical assembly process improvements on the factory floor. You’ll own line metrics (OEE, yield, cycle time), guide a team of technicians, remove production bottlenecks, and feed real-world feedback into the design of next‑gen manufacturing equipment.

If one of these sounds close to your skills, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.