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🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Production Jobs Now Hiring in Weirton, WV
Weirton’s manufacturing scene is heating up, with new battery plants and long-time industry players all hiring. If you’ve got engineering skills or hands-on production experience, there’s a lot to pick from right now.
Senior Supplier Industrialization Engineer, Battery Materials
- Employer: Form Energy
- Location: Weirton, WV (hybrid, 3+ days/week onsite; relocation help offered)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $111,880 – $168,844
Lead the scale-up of battery material manufacturing with a focus on chemicals and advanced materials. Great fit if you have 4+ years in process/manufacturing/supplier quality engineering and want to help launch a first-of-its-kind battery factory.
Associate Manager, Quality Engineering
- Employer: Form Energy
- Location: Form Factory 1, Weirton, WV (relocation help offered)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on leadership role running a team of Quality Engineers on the factory floor at a 550,000 sq. ft. battery plant. Ideal for someone with 3–5 years in quality or manufacturing who likes solving line issues and building strong quality systems.
Manufacturing Process Engineer
- Employer: Ameri-partners
- Location: Weirton, WV
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Engineer role focused on developing and improving production processes to boost yield, quality, and cost. You’ll use tools like DOE, SPC, PFMEA, and Lean to troubleshoot equipment and scale up manufacturing.
Production Operator
- Employer: USG
- Location: Weirton, WV
- Type: Full-time, rotating shift (Metal Department)
- Salary: Rate of pay based on experience
Operate and troubleshoot production equipment, record data, and help with basic maintenance in a busy plant. USG offers medical, dental, vision from day one, 401(k) with match, pension, bonuses, and paid time off.
Production Supervisor
- Employer: PVS Chemicals, Inc.
- Location: Weirton, WV
- Type: Full-time (implied)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead daily production, packaging, and warehouse operations in a chemical facility, with a big focus on safety and regulatory compliance. Good match if you know chemical packaging, OSHA/EPA/DOT rules, and have solid leadership and ERP skills.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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