🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Weirton, WV

Weirton’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few well-known names are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, people time, and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Weirton, WV

Type: Internship / hourly

Internship / hourly Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role with no experience required. You’ll make drinks, handle cash, and help keep the store running while enjoying Starbucks’ industry-leading benefits like health coverage, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and tuition help for an online bachelor’s degree.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Weirton, WV

Type: Internship / hourly

Internship / hourly Salary: Not listed

Great next step if you have at least 6 months of customer service and some experience leading others. You’ll run shifts, coach baristas, and keep service smooth, with access to the same strong benefits package Starbucks offers partners.

Employer: Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar

Location: Weirton, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,000–$65,000/year

Hands-on management role at an iconic sports-bar brand. You’ll help run daily operations, lead hiring and training, handle inventory and cash, and support marketing efforts. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, free meals, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Huddle House

Location: Weirton, WV, US

Type: Full-time (management)

Full-time (management) Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole restaurant: staffing, training, ordering, paperwork, and community outreach. Role includes health insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, disability insurance, and advancement opportunities.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.