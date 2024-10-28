Beshear to oversee license lottery for medical cannabis cultivators

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The first license lottery of Kentucky’s medical cannabis program will take place at 1 p.m. central time on Monday.

Governor Andy Beshear will join executives of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation to draw winners for marijuana cultivators and processors. Officials say the state received nearly 5,000 submissions for medical cannabis business licenses.

The license lottery for dispensaries will be announced at a later date.

Eyewitness News will livestream today’s announcement on this web page.

