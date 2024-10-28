Open in App
    Beshear to oversee license lottery for medical cannabis cultivators

    By Seth Austin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWVB3_0wPJDFyl00

    HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The first license lottery of Kentucky’s medical cannabis program will take place at 1 p.m. central time on Monday.

    Governor Andy Beshear will join executives of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation to draw winners for marijuana cultivators and processors. Officials say the state received nearly 5,000 submissions for medical cannabis business licenses.

    The license lottery for dispensaries will be announced at a later date.

    Eyewitness News will livestream today’s announcement on this web page.

    Comments / 9

    Glenn Murphy
    2d ago
    Bashier is trying to figure out how to get his kickbacks, like his father before him ( and Obiden).
    hara
    2d ago
    Where’s the recreational???! Once again alcoholic based backwood Kentucky ruins everything if it wasn’t for my family I’d move to Michigan
