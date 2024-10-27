Haunted experience collects food donations for Evansville community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A spooky experience helped feed families in the Evansville area.

Dead Birds Production hosted an outdoor haunt on 12 acres of land, located on Claremont Avenue.

People were scared by aliens, monsters and more.

“Year one, last year, was so great. The community really supported us. We want to give back,” said Dead Birds Production co-owner Brandon Cardinal.

On Friday and Saturday, the organizers collected canned food donations to give to local shelters and churches.

Each canned good was a dollar off the ticket price.

“I think it’s pretty good. It helps out the community, you know, people in need. And people like us like to have a good time so it goes hand in hand,” said Angela DeCorrevont.

