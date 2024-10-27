Open in App
    Memorial boys soccer wins semi-state, heads back to state championship

    By Collin Davies,

    1 days ago

    EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tigers take down Indianapolis Bishop Chatard to advance to the state championship game, 2-0.

