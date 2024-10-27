Open in App
    • WEHT/WTVW

    Elle King cancels show at Old National Events Plaza

    By Andrew Newland,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVrQr_0wNo6Met00

    HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Elle King has canceled her show at the Old National Events Plaza originally set for November.

    The Old National Events plaza updated their website to say Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Elle King show has been canceled.

    The website says If you purchased tickets, please check your email for information on refunds or contact your point of purchase for further assistance.

    Amy Long
    28m ago
    who cares don't care for her anyway get someone else better
    mouse
    4h ago
    Looks like she needed to eat an entire restaurant. That that’s a regular meal for her.
