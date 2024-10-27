Elle King cancels show at Old National Events Plaza

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Elle King has canceled her show at the Old National Events Plaza originally set for November.

The Old National Events plaza updated their website to say Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Elle King show has been canceled.

The website says If you purchased tickets, please check your email for information on refunds or contact your point of purchase for further assistance.

