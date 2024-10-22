Home Team Friday FINAL 2024 “Power 10”

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The tristate shows off some of the most talented high school football teams in their respective states each week. But how do fans know who is the best of the best when the lights turn on Friday night? That’s where the Home Team Friday “Power 10” comes into play.

Our expert sports team constantly studies dozens of teams each week to create a top-10. Wins, losses, injuries, strength of schedule, and margin of victory/defeat are all factors in the decision-making process.

Home Team Friday Week 9 “Power 10”

With the playoffs beginning this week, good teams will inevitably lose and seasons will come to an early end. Therefore, this will be the last ranking of the 2024 high school football season .

Here are the FINAL 2024 “Power 10” rankings:

1. Memorial (Evansville, Ind.)

(9-0)

A new No. 1 has entered the chat. After defeating Castle 28-21, Memorial has summited the Home Team Friday “Power 10,” and become just the second team this season to hold the top spot. Matthew Fisher recorded 306 yards and three touchdowns, finding his favorite two targets, Luke Dockery and Luke Ellspermann, for 213 yards. Defensively, Alex Broshears is on pace for another 150+ tackle season while leading the SIAC by 16 total tackles. There is no longer a question of whether Memorial will make a run at a state championship because it is front and center and full steam ahead. They will begin postseason play in 3A Sectional 32 against Mater Dei on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Week 9 ranking: 2📈

2. Owensboro Catholic (Owensboro, Ky.)

(8-0)

Week 9 ranking: 1📉

Just because the Aces moved down a spot, does not mean they are worse than they were the week prior. Owensboro Catholic still has what it takes to control its destiny in Kentucky 2A football. A 44-0 win over Edmonson Co. shows exactly why, dominating a lesser team on both ends of the ball. The Aces are so good, opponents in the past four weeks have averaged two points per game. That is an almost impossible stat. Until you hear they have scored 184 points over that span, as well. Like the new No. 1, this is the ‘Year of the Aces’ in Kentucky as the only goal for Brady Atwell and company is a state championship. Owensboro Catholic will play Fort Campbell at 7:00 p.m. on the road this Friday.

3. Heritage Hills (Lincoln City, Ind.)

(8-1)

Week 9 ranking: 3↔️

On the topic of insane statistics, the Patriots have averaged 44.3 points per game since September 6. During that span, they have allowed a total of 20 points, good for less than three points per game from a strongly offensive-minded team. Four of the last seven games have been shutouts and the only game they allowed more than 14 points was an early-season loss to a reigning Kentucky state champion, Louisville Christian. Jett Goldsberry has racked up 32 total touchdowns and 1964 total yards, which is 33rd in all of Indiana to this point in the season, still, with six possible postseason games remaining. The Patriots got to Lucas Oil Stadium last season and lost. Can they make it back to Indianapolis and win the whole thing in 2024? Todd Wilkerson will lead Heritage Hills on another playoff quest this Friday at 7:00 p.m. beginning at Gibson Southern in the 3A Sectional 32 opening round.

4. Castle (Newburgh, Ind.)

(7-2)

Week 9 ranking: 4↔️

A close loss to Memorial on the biggest stage of the year–the “100 Years” game at Bosse Field–keeps Castle in the four-spot to end the rankings. Right where they began the season. Behind Max McCool’s SIAC-leading 1243 yards and 21 touchdowns, the Knights finished the season one win shy of a share of the conference championship. If they had beaten Memorial, even their playoff outlook could have looked and felt a lot different in the confidence department. Still, Doug Hurt’s squad will aim for the stars, with two linebackers each racking up over 100 tackles a piece, on the third-best scoring defense in the conference. The Knights will kick off their postseason on the road at Floyd Central at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

5. Gibson Southern (Fort Branch, Ind.)

(7-2)

Week 9 ranking: 6↔️

Gibson Southern has flown under the radar as a “dark horse” team to this point in the season. With a backfield led by quarterback Zach Foster and Home Team Friday Week 8 MVP, Chase Thaxton, this is one of the most consistent offensive teams in Southern Indiana. They don’t rush for 300 yards per game or shut every team out on a week-to-week basis. They actually rank under the national average in yards and points per game. But Nick Hart’s methodical play style slows the game down and allows the Titans to go to work. After finishing second in the conference to Heritage Hills, Gibson Southern ended on a three-game win streak and is poised to make a deep run in the state tournament. The only thing standing in their way is the third-ranked Patriots in the opening round of the 3A Sectional 32 tournament.

6. Southridge (Huntingburg, Ind.)

(7-2)

Week 9 ranking: 7📈

Another sneaky-good team to come out of the Pocket Athletic Conference is the Southridge Raiders. Just two losses on the season to Heritage Hills and Gibson Southern make for a pretty great season. But the biggest question is how they will fare in the postseason. Quarterback Justin Leathers and running back Noah Wright make up for more than 165 rushing yards per game making the Raiders one of the toughest teams to defend in Southern Indiana. A standout on the defensive end of the ball has been Camden Haywood, a junior with just 11 solo tackles, leads the state in interceptions with seven. They will begin the 3A Sectional 32 tournament with Mt. Vernon at home this Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

7. Reitz (Evansville, Ind.)

(7-2)

Week 9 ranking: 9📈

A necessary win for the Panthers keeps the train on the tracks to finish a rocky season. After a 23-game, regular season win streak came to a close, Reitz looked as though two straight losses would debilitate them through the end of the year. Instead, it gave them something to play for. A shutout over Bosse and a stellar victory over Mater Dei holds the Panthers at the seventh spot to finish out the year. This is a balanced team that lulls its opponents to sleep in the run game before airing it out and attacking with chunk yardage and long touchdowns. They begin the 4A Sectional 24 tournament against Central on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

8. Mater Dei (Evansville, Ind.)

(7-2)

Week 9 ranking: 5📉

A regular-season-ending loss to Reitz is not the end of the world for Mike Goebel’s Wildcats, though it does sting a bit. The defense allowed 230 yards and two scores in the air, including the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, while quarterback Tate Mallory threw an interception that sealed the deal for the Panthers. Still, Mater Dei is one of the strongest teams in Indiana Class 3A with an experienced coach and a confident quarterback. They will begin their playoff run against Memorial, a team they lost to by almost 30 points earlier this year. But hey, anything can happen in the playoffs, right? Kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

9. Union Co. (Morganfield, Ky.)

(6-2)

Week 9 ranking: NR📈

What a statement victory for the Braves. The undefeated Hancock County Hornets came to town and Union County dulled their stingers and zapped their offense in a 49-7 win. Jarren Johnson, the Week 5 Home Team Friday MVP recorded 228 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries and one passing score. Add a couple of team sacks and an interception, this might have been one of the most complete games the Braves have played all year. Their season continues on the road at Webster County this Friday at 7:00 p.m.

10. Owensboro (Owensboro, Ky.)

(5-3)

Week 9 ranking: NR📈

The Red Devils re-enter the Home Team Friday “Power 10” for the first time since the opening week of the season. And rightfully so. After losing three of the first four games of the season, Owensboro has now won four straight, three by wide margins, and is making a statement in Kentucky 5A. The task at hand only gets more difficult now as Madisonville-North Hopkins and Henderson County await in the final two games of the season.

Dropped out of ranking: Hancock Co. (No. 8) and Forest Park (No. 10) in Week 9 “Power 10.”

Just missed the cut: Madisonville-North Hopkins (Madisonville, Ky.), North Posey (Poseyville, Ind.), and Hancock Co. (Lewisport, Ky.).

