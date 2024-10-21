Open in App
    Autopsy shows Liam Payne had “pink cocaine” in his body at time of death

    By Isaiah Calalang,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xb2Ej_0wGFBBVs00

    HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A partial autopsy provides further insight into the death of One Direction singer Liam Payne last week.

    According to a report from ABC News , the singer had multiple substances in his body when he fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina. One of the substances was said to be “ pink cocaine ,” which is a drug concoction of ketamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, opioids and more.

    Authorities say they were called due to a guest they say was “drunk with drugs and alcohol.”

    Police arrived on scene approximately seven minutes after the fall, where they say they found his body in the inner courtyard of the hotel and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A preliminary autopsy report from the Argentinian Public Prosecutor’s Office says Payne died of “multiple traumas” and “internal and external bleeding.” It is said twenty-five injuries were reported on Payne’s body. The report also says Payne’s head injuries from the height of the fall were related to the cause of death.

    It is said a hotel employee suspected of providing Payne with drugs on the day he died has been interviewed by officials but has not been arrested.

    ABC News says Payne’s body will remain in Argentina until the autopsy is complete.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ttt8e_0wGFBBVs00
    FILE – Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arriving at the premiere of the film ‘All of Those Voices’ in London, March 16, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

    ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

