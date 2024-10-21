Mahr Park Arboretum featured on statewide Kentucky Garden Trail

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission has introduced the Kentucky Garden Trail , a “botanical adventure” featuring 12 gardens and arboreta across nine counties.

Officials explain from plant collections to historic sites and monuments, the Kentucky Garden Trail’s passport program allows visitors to document each landscape on the trail and receive rewards along the way.

“We are excited to help launch the Kentucky Garden Trail,” said Tricia Noel, Executive Director of Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission. “This project not only promotes tourism among the 9 participating counties but also highlights our industry’s commitment to eco-friendly practices and sustainability. This collaborative project beautifully showcases the diverse natural landscapes that make Kentucky unique.”

Officials explain this program was created to knit together a journey of gardens, forests and horticultural experiences throughout the state. The Kentucky Garden Trail consists of 12 gardens and arboreta in nine communities, including the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden in Owensboro.

“I am delighted to have Mahr Park Arboretum highlighted on the Kentucky Garden Trail as a top-featured garden and arboretum across the state,” Ashton Robinson, park supervisor at Mahr Park Arboretum. “Being on this trail will promote and showcase our natural wonders in Kentucky and act as a garden guide for visitors and residents. Each garden features various plants and trees and includes many art and unique displays. These types of experiences for guests will continue to impact the growth around the commonwealth and locally!”

The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission explains the Kentucky Garden Trail’s passport journal allows visitors to document what they find. Available at any of the 12 participating gardens or their local tourism offices, guests can collect stamps, receive rewards along the way and keep track of all the landscapes, flowers, plant species, events, workshops and experiences throughout the Trail.

(Courtesy: Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission)

(Courtesy: Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission)

(Courtesy: Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission)

(Courtesy: Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission)

(Courtesy: Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission)

“Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).