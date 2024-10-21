Open in App
    • WEHT/WTVW

    Vehicle accident leads to arrest for stolen handgun

    By Zach McKnight,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d25xj_0wFsIimS00

    HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Huntingburg teenager is facing charges in relation to a stolen gun following an accident.

    Officials state at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dubois County Dispatch was notified of a vehicle accident on US Highway 231 near B&A Supply.

    Dispatch said the caller along with a witness were with the vehicle and the male driver, identified as Christopher J. Clark II, 18. The witness said Clark had made several comments about needing to “toss the gun” before taking off into the woods prior to deputies’ arrival.

    Officials say deputies along with officers from the Huntingburg and Jasper Police Departments began searching the area before finding Clark, detaining him and taking him back to the accident scene.

    Deputies spoke with the caller and a witness who had found a revolver near Clark’s vehicle and had spoken to Clark before he fled. Further investigation found that the revolver had been reported stolen in February 2024.

    Clark claimed he was traveling north towards Jasper when he began having car trouble, causing him to run off the road. Clark also allegedly told deputies that the revolver was purchased off Facebook Marketplace.

    Clark was booked on the following charges:

    • Possession of a Stolen Firearm
    • Attempted Obstruction of Justice
    • Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident

    Clark was released from custody after posting a $500 bond.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

