Former Warrick County umpire pleads guilty to child pornography; voyeurism charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A former Warrick County umpire will have to register as a sex offender for the next ten years following a plea agreement.

Stephen Custer accepted a deal to plead guilty to charges of attempted child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism. He was sentenced to two years suspended to probation, and he will be considered an offender against children.

Custer allegedly took photos of a juvenile in a bathroom stall at Vann Park’s junior baseball fields in May of 2022. Police were initially called to the field after the parent of the alleged victim reportedly struck Custer after the incident.

