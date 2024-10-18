CenterPoint workers return from helping in areas impacted by hurricanes

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy announced frontline workers and contractors that were dispatched to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina in response to hurricanes Helene and Milton have now returned home.

According to officials, approximately 360 CenterPoint leadership, frontline workers and contractors have been providing mutual aid assistance in some of the hardest-hit regions. In a statement, CenterPoint said workers and contractors were able to repair scores of poles, transformers and spans of wire to help restore power to thousands of residents in multiple states.

Frontline workers have now returned to Houston and Evansville, but CenterPoint’s Houston electric operations leadership team is remaining in Florida to provide support for ongoing restoration efforts.

