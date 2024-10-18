Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEHT/WTVW

    CenterPoint workers return from helping in areas impacted by hurricanes

    By Seth Austin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15a6F1_0wC9vUDU00

    HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy announced frontline workers and contractors that were dispatched to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina in response to hurricanes Helene and Milton have now returned home.

    According to officials, approximately 360 CenterPoint leadership, frontline workers and contractors have been providing mutual aid assistance in some of the hardest-hit regions. In a statement, CenterPoint said workers and contractors were able to repair scores of poles, transformers and spans of wire to help restore power to thousands of residents in multiple states.

    Frontline workers have now returned to Houston and Evansville, but CenterPoint’s Houston electric operations leadership team is remaining in Florida to provide support for ongoing restoration efforts.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Beatrice Castaneda
    1d ago
    🙏a great big thank you for your work‼️Glad you are back safe and sound!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WEHT/WTVW4 hours ago
    State, defense deliver opening statements in Delphi murders trial
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WEHT/WTVW10 hours ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena1 day ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Man airlifted after motorcycle crash in Gibson County
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Application process for Trash for Cash program delayed
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Braves sting Hornets, 49-7, to secure top-seed in District 1
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Central City Police letting citizens know of recent scam
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Two arrested after police find toddler locked in bedroom
    WEHT/WTVW22 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Evansville man found guilty in death of one-month-old
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WEHT/WTVW10 hours ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    State Road 64 in Gibson County back open following accident
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    The Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight: How to see it
    WEHT/WTVW7 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy