    • WEHT/WTVW

    PETA holds protest outside Mission BBQ

    By Seth Austin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyYCC_0wC19Fxq00

    EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals held a protest outside of a barbecue restaurant in Evansville on Thursday.

    PETA parked a truck outside of Mission BBQ on North Green River Road. The truck was covered in images of pigs and audio of distressed animals was played through a speaker system. PETA said the meat industry is cruel and encouraged people to go vegan.

    “We choose restaurants like Mission BBQ in different cities all over the country this summer to confront consumers with the fact that after a miserable life on filthy overcrowded factory farms, millions of piglets are shipped on transport trucks just like this one,” said Marnie Chambless of PETA.

    However, some customers at Mission defended their choice.

    “I just wanted to show up to show support to Mission BBQ,” said Zach Helfret, a customer at the restaurant. “They do a lot of things for the community. I’m not really sure what PETA was trying to accomplish here. It seems counterintuitive. The more they post things like this, the more meat lovers like to get together and show support for local businesses.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

    Comments / 14
    Add a Comment
    James Anderson
    1d ago
    love mission bbq!
    paul landers
    1d ago
    Just ask the PETA, if this is an advertisement for how fresh the meat is.
    View all comments
