Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEHT/WTVW

    ‘Vegas-sized’ NASCAR weekend expected for South Point 400

    By Justin Walker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaVnP_0wBy4atn00

    LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — NASCAR makes a pit stop in the entertainment capital of the world over the weekend for the Fall NASCAR Weekend , and in 2024, officials have promised the event is “Vegas-sized.”

    Chris Powell, the president and general manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said the event featured great racing, which he said was the most important factor in the event. However, 2024’s edition is set to feature star power on and off the track.

    “[UNLV Football head coach] Barry Odom being able to take time out of his busy schedule to come out and serve as our grand marshal, it’s going to be a special day here for the South Point 400,” Powell said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UTMS_0wBy4atn00
    PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

    Olympic silver medalist Katie Grimes is set to drive in the pace car for the event, and “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood will perform his patriotic anthem.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeKIy_0wBy4atn00
    BROOKLYN, MI – AUGUST 13: A member of the Leap Frogs, the U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team, delivers the American flag during the national anthem prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Additionally, with Navy Week in Las Vegas taking place on Oct. 14 and running through Oct. 20, so an all-star performance by Navy Band Northwest, a jump by the “Leap Frogs,” the Navy’s elite parachute demonstration team, a national anthem performance by Musician 2nd Class Elizabeth Wetzel.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WEHT/WTVW23 hours ago
    Braves sting Hornets, 49-7, to secure top-seed in District 1
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Allmendinger takes first victory of the season in Las Vegas
    WEHT/WTVW3 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Liam Payne’s family releases statement as more details, autopsy results emerge in singer’s death
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Man airlifted after motorcycle crash in Gibson County
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Tecumseh volleyball grabs sectional title over Mater Dei
    WEHT/WTVW12 hours ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in
    WEHT/WTVW3 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    State, defense deliver opening statements in Delphi murders trial
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Application process for Trash for Cash program delayed
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    State Road 64 in Gibson County back open following accident
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WEHT/WTVW22 hours ago
    After KY mother’s gruesome death, sibling files for protective order
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Murder suspect found in Warrick County
    WEHT/WTVW3 hours ago
    These are America’s most haunted historic hotels, according to new list
    WEHT/WTVW23 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?
    WEHT/WTVW2 hours ago
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Brush fire on Highway 60 West in Henderson
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Shooting report in Henderson determined to be false
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Evansville man found guilty in death of one-month-old
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Gibson Southern beats the Boonville Pioneers
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Why do tires get low when it is cold outside?
    WEHT/WTVW4 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy