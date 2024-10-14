Police say Evansville woman threatened to burn neighbor’s home with kids inside

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville Woman was arrested on multiple charges on Sunday after authorities say she threatened to burn her neighbor’s house down and assaulted a woman in the 300 block of Louisiana Street.

According to an affidavit, police were called to the address in reference to a fight in progress. At the scene, officers say they saw two women that had their hands balled up into fists in the air. One of the two women, identified as Kelsey Waggoner-Cornwell, 34, reportedly began charging at the other woman even after officers activated their lights and siren. Police say Cornwell resisted attempts to place her into handcuffs by pulling her body away and stiffening her arms.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Cornwell had been drinking and yelling at several neighbors throughout the day, including calling one neighbor several racial slurs and saying she would burn his house down with him and his kids inside it. The woman that police say Cornwell charged at when they arrived said Cornwell told her to take her child somewhere safe, which she took as a threat. She said she yelled back at Cornwell, who then began rushing at her with her fists in the air.

Cornwell was arrested and charged with assault, intimidation, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement. She is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

