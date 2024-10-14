Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEHT/WTVW

    Police say Evansville woman threatened to burn neighbor’s home with kids inside

    By Seth Austin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1CPp_0w61Vn9G00

    HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville Woman was arrested on multiple charges on Sunday after authorities say she threatened to burn her neighbor’s house down and assaulted a woman in the 300 block of Louisiana Street.

    According to an affidavit, police were called to the address in reference to a fight in progress. At the scene, officers say they saw two women that had their hands balled up into fists in the air. One of the two women, identified as Kelsey Waggoner-Cornwell, 34, reportedly began charging at the other woman even after officers activated their lights and siren. Police say Cornwell resisted attempts to place her into handcuffs by pulling her body away and stiffening her arms.

    Witnesses at the scene told police that Cornwell had been drinking and yelling at several neighbors throughout the day, including calling one neighbor several racial slurs and saying she would burn his house down with him and his kids inside it. The woman that police say Cornwell charged at when they arrived said Cornwell told her to take her child somewhere safe, which she took as a threat. She said she yelled back at Cornwell, who then began rushing at her with her fists in the air.

    Cornwell was arrested and charged with assault, intimidation, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement. She is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    Kyra Gabhart
    14h ago
    she thinks it's cute apparently... gonna be real cute when she's sitting in jail 😘
    Deb Bratz
    1d ago
    How would you like it if it was your house stupid
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    WEHT/WTVW3 days ago
    Fall Festival goer accused of assaulting a minor in line for a ride
    WEHT/WTVW3 days ago
    The Delphi Murders: Waiting for Justice
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Tennessee woman 'left' grandson, 8, home to 'hang out with friends' before he fatally shot himself with unsecured shotgun
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    WEHT/WTVW4 days ago
    ‘I f—ed up big time’: Dad who beat daughter to death after fight over prom will likely spend the rest of his life in prison
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com7 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    Evansville man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in a “jealous rage”
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Woman pissed about line-cutting on festival ride chokes 12-year-old girl trying to play peacekeeper: Cops
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Funeral arrangements set for 2-month old killed in Madisonville
    WEHT/WTVW6 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Woman charged with fentanyl trafficking, child endangerment
    WEHT/WTVW5 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Jury selection in Delphi trial to begin Monday morning
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    They said they were utility workers. But when they left the house, the wife was tied up and the husband was dead
    CNN2 days ago
    1 dead, 9 injured after shooting near Tennessee university during homecoming
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Police arrest man accused of posing as utility worker, killing homeowner
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Arkansas dad arrested, accused of fatally shooting man found with missing child: deputies
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WEHT/WTVW14 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady22 hours ago
    Parents outraged as Texas school allegedly gave students ‘sleeping stickers’ containing melatonin
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Madisonville girls soccer advances in region tournament with big win
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy