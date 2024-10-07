Evansville driver hits 2 pedestrians after police say sun got in their eyes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — 2 pedestrians are suffering “significant injuries” after being hit by a driver who got sun in their eyes, police confirm.

Dispatch confirms the initial call came in at 4:51 p.m. about an accident with injuries on the 2500 block of Washington Avenue.

Sergeant Hollins tells us a driver leaving one of the businesses in the area got sun in their eye which resulted in 2 pedestrians getting hit.

It is said the pedestrians suffered “significant” injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The pedestrians, as well as the driver, have been taken to the hospital.

The road from St. James to Boeke was shut down during this investigation but Sgt. Hollins tells us it shouldn’t be closed for very long.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene.

