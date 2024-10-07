Evansville Rescue Mission unveils sidewalk clings to raise awareness

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Rescue Mission has announced the installation of sidewalk clings across the city and in the area surrounding the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Officials explain these clings depict the realistic situations that many women in the community are currently facing. As part of our larger awareness campaign, this initiative aims to shed light on the urgent needs of homeless women and children and to rally community support for The Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children.

The sidewalk clings can be found at the following locations:

N St Joseph Ave and W Michigan St 130 N St Joseph Ave at Evansville N 10th Ave and W Illinois St SW corner of N 10th Ave and W Michigan St SW corner of Flag Blvd and W Michigan St SW corner of W Franklin St and N 9th Ave Flag Blvd near W Illinois St.

The Evansville Rescue Mission explains these installations are designed to capture the attention of pedestrians, creating a connection to the struggles faced by women and children in the community.

“Our goal is to raise awareness and generate the necessary funds to complete the Susan H.

Snyder Center for Women and Children,” said Kyle Gorman, Executive Director of

Advancement at the Evansville Rescue Mission. “We are currently at $7.6 million of our $9

million goal, and we need the community’s help to close that gap.”

Officials say The Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children will be a transformative resource, providing safe shelter, educational opportunities, job training, and comprehensive support services. It is designed to empower women and children, helping them to achieve stability and independence.



For more information on how to donate or get involved, please visit this website at or contact Kyle Gorman at (812) 962-6714.

