Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEHT/WTVW

    Early Voting will begin in Indiana on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know

    By Hannah Adamson,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXGDg_0vxvhELR00

    INDIANAPOLIS — As the online voter registration deadline approaches, county clerks’ offices across Indiana are gearing up to open their doors to registered voters hoping to cast their ballots early.

    ”They need to remember to bring their ID with them,” Marion County Clerk Sweeney Bell said. ”If they are a newly registered voter, we ask that they bring a piece of mail.”

    Where can I vote early in Indianapolis?

    In Marion County, only one vote center will open on Tuesday. However, the county plans to open eight more early voting satellite locations on Saturday, Oct. 26. In the meantime, Clerk Sweeney Bell said her office is working on an online tool that will allow voters to see what wait times look like across all vote centers in real-time.

    “Voters can go to any one of the vote centers that’s open either for early voting or on Election Day,” Clerk Sweeney Bell said.

    According to the Indiana Bar Foundation, voters should check with their county to see what polling places are available, and where exactly they can go.

    ”Some counties have it [where] you can go to any of the voting centers regardless of where you live, and [for] some of them, you really need to go to the precinct of where you registered within that particular county,” Chuck Dunlap, the president/CEO of the Indiana Bar Foundation, said.

    According to Clerk Sweeney Bell, if voters want to mail-in their absentee ballot, they should make sure they qualify for one ahead of time.

    ”Not everyone is eligible to vote absentee by mail, Clerk Sweeney Bell said.

    ”If they want to mail in an absentee ballot, the most important thing is they need to apply for one,” Elizabeth Stiverson, Vigo County’s election supervisor, said.

    Common Cause Indiana Executive Director Julia Vaught said those who qualify for a mail-in ballot have until Thursday, Oct. 24th to submit an application.

    ”Some of those reasons might be that you’re elderly, or you’re disabled, or you’re the caregiver for an elder or a disabled person, perhaps you’re assigned to work all 12 hours on election day,” Julia Vaughn, the executive director of Common Cause Indiana, said.

    Election 2024: Indiana’s Fifth Congressional District race

    ”If you do want to apply, and you’re going to send in your application by mail, I would make sure to do so several days in advance,” Stiverson said

    If you qualify for a mail-in ballot, it must be in the ballot box no later than 6 p.m. on Election Day.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Changes coming to Mega Millions next year: What to know about better odds, $5 tickets
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    AP investigation questions use of force in Evansville law enforcement
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    EPD listing safety tips while at Fall Festival
    WEHT/WTVW4 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    USI offers free ultrasounds for moms-to-be
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Owensboro Convention Center named a Stella Award winner
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Local agencies asking for donations to assist following Hurricane Helene
    WEHT/WTVW19 hours ago
    Bench removal sparks debate about homelessness on social media
    WEHT/WTVW4 days ago
    MCC helicopter instructors and one student assist with Hurricane Helene relief efforts
    WEHT/WTVW4 days ago
    Rural King to open 15 new stores, closing one in the Tri-State
    WEHT/WTVW7 days ago
    Hartmetz Avenue suspect now in custody
    WEHT/WTVW5 days ago
    CNN Data Reporter Spots 'Bad Sign' For Kamala Harris: A 'Problem' For Her Campaign
    HuffPost4 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Fall Festival Half Pot reaches a milestone $500k in record breaking time
    WEHT/WTVW20 hours ago
    KWC Football drops home game to Findlay
    WEHT/WTVW3 days ago
    2 shot during dispute over youth football game at Cardinal Ritter High School
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Name released for man who died in 41A motorcycle crash
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Major downtown I-65 closure scheduled for same time as 3-day Taylor Swift concert
    WEHT/WTVW1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Southridge raids the Rebels in week 7 matchup
    WEHT/WTVW4 days ago
    County coroner identifies driver killed in I-69 wreck
    WEHT/WTVW14 hours ago
    Scott Township Fire and EMS asking for donations for Hurricane Helene victims
    WEHT/WTVW4 days ago
    Patoka man accused of murdering wife; burning body in car
    WEHT/WTVW2 days ago
    Harmful Algae found in Daviess County’s Carpenter Lake
    WEHT/WTVW18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy