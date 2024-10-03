Reactions from Indiana’s first gubernatorial debate

INDIANAPOLIS — The political parties of both U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind. and Jennifer McCormick declared victory after Wednesday’s first gubernatorial debate in the 2024 election season.

Braun and McCormick are the two major party candidates running for the position in November’s 2024 election. Current Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, is not able to seek reelection because of state term limit laws.

Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian gubernatorial candidate in the state of Indiana, is also running for governor this election season but did not meet the station’s criteria for this particular debate.

McCormick herself declared victory after Wednesday’s debate, stating that she made a “clear and compelling case” to voters during Wednesday’s debate. McCormick told FOX59/CBS4 after the debate that any time a voter can be informed is a good thing.

“I think it did show the contrast (between the two candidates), not just from the top of the ticket but second on the ticket because it truly is a heartbeat away from that office and to be dismissive of that is kind of insulting,” she said.

Mike Schmuhl, the chair of the Indiana Democratic Party, said that McCormick laid out a “commonsense vision” of Indiana’s future through her debate performance Wednesday evening.

“Jennifer laid out her plans to restore reproductive freedom, repair Hoosier roads, fully fund public schools and legalize cannabis like every one of our neighboring states,” he said in a statement provided to FOX59/CBS4. “…One-party control has left our state government unaccountable, wasted hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, and cost thousands of disabled Hoosiers their care benefits. Enough is enough. It’s time for change, and that’s what Jennifer McCormick and Terry Goodin will bring from day one.”

In a statement from Randy Head, the chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, he said he believes that Wednesday’s debate showed that Braun is “the right leader for Hoosiers.”

“While Mike Braun focused on the issues that matter the most to Hoosiers—education, inflation, and healthcare— Democrat Jennifer McCormick pushed fringe topics that don’t reflect the priorities of Indiana families,” Head said in a statement provided to FOX59/CBS4. “(Braun) understands the concerns of everyday Hoosiers and has the experience to tackle them. He’s committed to lowering costs, improving schools, and addressing healthcare. It’s clear Mike Braun is the right choice to lead Indiana, and he’s the clear winner of this debate.”

Post-debate analysis

After the debate, Laura Wilson, a professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis, and Adam Wren, a reporter for Politico, provided some insight on Wednesday evening’s debate.

Wilson said that some of the points the candidates made were predictable but important.

“Braun emphasized the economy, open borders, talked a lot about Biden but tied in Harris and the administration,” she said. “We heard a lot from McCormick, certainly in terms of education, but certainly her ideas for the economy for the state as well.”

Wren, who emphasized that this week is the week that he believes decides the election, said he was struck by some of what McCormick said, and Braun’s reaction to it.

“I was struck by how much Jennifer McCormick seemed to get under Mike Braun’s skin, particularly bringing up statements his running mate had made about her and also some of his general, what she described as, his dishonesty in his latest ad this past week,” Wren said. “He really seemed to be frustrated by that.”

Wilson said she was also surprised that the “jezebel spirit” comment was touched on during the debate. She also said that Braun answered the question surrounding the 2020 election in a blunt, clear, honest and candid fashion, something that other candidates have not done in the past.

According to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, Hoosiers are able to register to vote for the 2024 General Election through Monday. For more information on how Indiana residents are able to register to vote, click here .

This story will be updated as more reactions come in.

