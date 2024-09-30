10-year-old boy hit by car in Henderson County

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Emergency crews are responding to a 10-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Henderson County.

Dispatch says the initial call came in at 3:47 p.m. about a pedestrian hit on the 16000 block of Spottsville Bluff City Rd.

Family on scene says the boy was riding his bike when he was struck by a vehicle. They say he was badly bruised and taken into the hospital.

The sergeant on duty says the boy was riding his bike on the family’s driveway when he lost control and ended up on the road where he was then struck by the car.

Sergeant says this is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

