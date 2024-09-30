Open in App
    Police say intoxicated driver caused accident with injuries in Madisonville

    By Seth Austin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKUBc_0vok4rbo00

    HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville Police arrested a man who they say caused an accident with injuries on Friday while he was under the influence.

    According to documents, officers were dispatched to a report of an accident with injuries on west Noel Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.. Eyewitnesses at the scene told officers Ernesto Vasquez Rodriguez, 33, had been driving eastbound on Noel Avenue without headlights in the rain and swerving in and out of his lane, causing other vehicles to swerve to avoid collisions.

    Police say Rodriguez crossed into the opposite traffic lane and hit another vehicle traveling westbound. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with a leg injury.

    Police say Rodriguez said the other vehicle hit his vehicle and then fled the scene, despite officers telling him the other vehicle was only a couple hundred feet away. Police say he admitted to drinking three to four beers earlier that morning.

    Officers asked Rodriguez to submit to a breathalyzer test, but according to authorities, Rodriguez would avoid blowing out during the test. After being placed in handcuffs, officers say he asked to take the test again. Police say his initial test had a reading of 0.23% BAC, but a later test was listed as 0.211% BAC.

    Rodriguez was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and operating a motor vehicle with an expired operators license. He was booked into the Hopkins County Jail, but has since been released.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Jerriann Griffin
    1d ago
    This man could have killed my daughter! Throw the book at him! please!
    Kathy Davis
    2d ago
    Another dam illegal
    View all comments
