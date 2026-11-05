📢 Weedsport Envirothon students study Seneca Lake science

📢 Weedsport Envirothon students join Science on Seneca program

Weedsport High School Envirothon team members and other students recently took part in Science on Seneca (SOS), an EPA award‑winning environmental education program run by the Geoscience Department and Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, NY.

Students boarded the HWS research vessel R/V William Scandling on Seneca Lake and rotated through three hands‑on science stations:

Water chemistry: testing lake water for pH, chloride, dissolved oxygen, and temperature .

testing lake water for . Secchi disk reading: measuring water clarity and transparency , and identifying phytoplankton and zooplankton under microscopes.

measuring , and identifying under microscopes. Benthos sampling: examining sediments from the lake bottom.

They also visited the HWS Geoscience Department to do lab work, including sediment analysis and studying local environmental history.

Envirothon coach John Lawler shared that Weedsport students have been taking this trip for about 35 years, and the data they collect is added to a long‑term environmental research database.