🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Webster

Webster has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes at the Humane Society of Burnett County, Inc. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Burnett County, Inc

Phone: (715) 349-2368

True to her name, Happy is a fun-loving, spunky Lab girl with a big personality and a huge zest for life. She’s full of energy and always ready for her next adventure.

Because she’s still young, Happy will need continued training, patience, and consistency. She’d do best with an active family who can give her plenty of exercise, playtime, and mental games to keep her busy.

👉 Meet Happy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Humane Society of Burnett County, Inc

Phone: (715) 349-2368

Lou is a tiny puppy with a BIG personality. This spunky girl is very vocal and loves to “chat” and be the center of attention. She’s full of puppy energy, playfulness, and love.

She’ll need a family ready for all things puppy: training, structure, and lots of time and patience as she grows. The listing notes that if adopted before spay, there is a refundable $50 deposit (details on the site).

👉 Meet Lou and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young (about 7 months)

Young (about 7 months) Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Burnett County, Inc

Phone: (715) 349-2368

Missy is a beautiful young German Shepherd pup looking for her forever home. She previously lived with children and other dogs, but the busy home became overwhelming for her owner, so she’s now searching for a new family through no fault of her own.

At just 7 months, she’s still very much a puppy—full of energy and eager to learn. She’ll need continued training, structure, and guidance to help her grow into a well-mannered adult.

👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: About 14 pounds

About 14 pounds Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Burnett County, Inc

Phone: (715) 349-2368

Esteban is a sweet, small-sized guy with an easygoing, friendly nature. At around 14 pounds, he’s a great size for someone looking for a lap buddy and walking partner.

He’s described as laid-back and enjoys being around people, making him a lovely match for a calm, loving home that wants a cheerful companion.

👉 Meet Esteban and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Webster, WI, consider stopping by or calling the Humane Society of Burnett County, Inc at (715) 349-2368 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.