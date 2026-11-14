Webster’s hospitality scene is busy right now—restaurants and hotels are hiring across front-of-house, back-of-house, and leadership roles.

Below are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Webster, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + bonus + benefits (not listed as a number)

Run the daily operations of a busy Domino’s store—leading the team, hitting food safety and profit goals, and keeping the vibe positive and inclusive. Comes with full training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with up to 5% match, PTO, parental leave, and big pizza discounts.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse (Bloomin’ Brands)

(Bloomin’ Brands) Location: Webster, TX

Type: Not stated (typical restaurant front-of-house role)

Not stated (typical restaurant front-of-house role) Pay: Varies by location + tips

Be the first smile guests see—greet, manage the wait list, and keep the dining room flowing. Good fit if you’re friendly, like talking to people, and want a fun, fast-paced job with access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) for eligible team members.

Employer: Lone Star Inn & Suits (Candlewood Suites Webster)

Location: Webster, TX 77598

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $13.00 per hour

Mix of laundry and room cleaning—wash and fold linens, clean guest rooms, and help keep public areas tidy. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like physical work, and want flexible hours with on-the-job training.

Employer: Lone Star Inn & Suits (Candlewood Suites Webster)

Location: 720 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour

Lead the housekeeping team—assign rooms, inspect quality, train staff, and uphold IHG brand standards. Ideal if you have hotel housekeeping leadership experience, are hands-on, and want to own the look and feel of the property (bilingual English/Spanish is a plus).

Employer: Great Wolf Lodge

Location: Webster, TX

Type: Full-time, Part-time, and Flexible Scheduling

Full-time, Part-time, and Flexible Scheduling Pay: $22 per hour

Oversee banquet events—lead set-up and servers, read Banquet Event Orders, and make sure meetings and parties run smoothly. Comes with strong perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and parental leave, plus career growth and training.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—hospitality roles in Webster tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.