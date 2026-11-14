Webster’s medical scene is busy, with hospitals and clinics looking for help at all levels. Here are a few solid healthcare roles hiring now, from techs to advanced practice.

Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Location: Webster, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 530+ bed Level II Trauma Center and heart hospital, leading clinical pharmacy programs and improving drug use and patient care. You’ll help guide pharmacy staff, sit on key hospital committees, and still jump into distributive work when needed.

Employer: Aya Locums

Aya Locums Location: Webster, TX

Type: Locum / Temporary (13 weeks)

Salary: $145–$155/hour

Night shift CRNA role at an acute care hospital with scheduled plus on-call coverage. Good fit if you want high hourly pay, a defined 13-week assignment, and full support with travel, lodging, credentialing, and malpractice.

Employer: MD Diagnostics LLC

Location: 905 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 (Suite 402)

Type: Full-time, 1099 Contractor

Salary: $15/hour

Hands-on clinic role doing ANS testing and patient education, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm with no nights or weekends. Great for a bilingual (English/Spanish) medical assistant/tech with at least 1 year of clinic experience who likes tech and patient interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare hiring in Webster moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.