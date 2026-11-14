Webster’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on electrical and plumbing work. If you’ve got field experience (or want to grow it), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: IES Residential

IES Residential Location: Webster, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead advanced electrical service work in homes and other sites while mentoring junior techs. This role is ideal if you have 4–6 years of experience, can read blueprints, hold the required electrical license, and want solid benefits like 401(k) with match, PTO, and medical options.

Employer: IES Residential

IES Residential Location: Webster, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role doing electrical service, maintenance, and troubleshooting with a focus on safety and customer service. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of experience, can work in attics and crawlspaces, hold the required license, and want room to grow under senior techs.

Employer: Aqueduct Plumbing

Aqueduct Plumbing Location: Webster, TX (Houston area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $28.00 per hour, based on experience

Great spot if you’ve got about 2+ years in plumbing or construction and want to build a long-term plumbing career. You’ll assist on residential repipe projects, get hands-on training, steady year-round work, and benefits like health, dental, vision, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.