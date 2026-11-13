Webster is busy hiring for leadership roles, from healthcare to HVAC and long‑term care. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid options to move up.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Location: Webster, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role is incentive eligible)

Lead day‑to‑day operations for Clear Lake Orthopedics clinics, including staff management, budgeting, and compliance. This one is great if you have a bachelor’s in health or business and 3–5 years in a clinic or healthcare setting, and want strong benefits plus growth inside a huge health system.

Employer: Lennox International – National Account Services

Location: Webster, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy commercial HVAC branch, overseeing techs, safety, inventory, and customer satisfaction for a 120+ year old industry leader. Ideal if you have 5+ years HVAC experience, some P&L background, and want solid benefits, 401(k) match, and room to grow as the company expands.

Employer: Avir Vista

Location: Webster, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Take the lead at a long‑term care facility, focusing on resident care, team culture, and overall operations. This fits you if you have a bachelor’s in healthcare/business, 2+ years as a nursing home administrator, and a current LNFA license, and want perks like 401(k) with match, health insurance for the family, PTO, and Daily Pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.