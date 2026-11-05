🏥 Webster TX Healthcare Gigs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Webster’s medical scene is busy, and short-term contracts are popping up with strong hourly pay. If you like fast-paced hospital work and flexible assignments, these are worth a look.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at HCA Houston Clear Lake )

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at ) Location: Webster, TX

Type: 13-week travel contract, Days

Pay: $55.80–$65.70/hour

Interventional Radiology days with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with company match, and free private furnished housing or tax-free subsidy. Great fit if you have 1+ year acute care RN experience and want strong pay plus travel-style perks.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at HCA Houston Clear Lake )

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at ) Location: Webster, TX

Type: 13-week travel contract, Days

Pay: $48.36–$56.94/hour

OR RN role on a 13-week contract with competitive pay, guaranteed hours, weekly pay, 401(k) match, and housing or a tax-free subsidy. Ideal if you’re an experienced acute care OR nurse looking to boost income without a long-term commitment.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at HCA Houston Clear Lake )

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at ) Location: Webster, TX

Type: 13-week travel contract, Days

Pay: $34.10–$40.15/hour

Day-shift CST contract in the OR with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, and housing or tax-free subsidy. Good option if you’re a certified tech with 1+ year hospital experience and want steady hours plus travel-style benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same hospital or agency.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.