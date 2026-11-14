Webster’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around high-tech and food production. If you’ve got supply chain, maintenance, or procurement experience, there are some strong full-time roles to check out.

Employer: TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Location: Webster, NY (on-site, Rochester metro area)

(on-site, Rochester metro area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,100 – $150,000 base, plus incentives & benefits

Lead indirect sourcing for a global tech manufacturer with over $16B in sales. You’ll build supplier strategies, run RFQs, negotiate contracts, drive cost savings, and work closely with engineering and plant teams using SAP. Best fit if you have 8+ years in sourcing (optics a plus) and want a high-impact, global-facing role.

Employer: fairlife, LLC (The Coca-Cola Company subsidiary)

(The Coca-Cola Company subsidiary) Location: Webster, NY

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000 base, plus benefits

Run the maintenance stockroom for a fast-growing dairy and nutrition plant. You’ll supervise stockroom staff and MRO buyers, manage spare parts and inventory in D365/Dynaway, and partner with maintenance and operations to keep equipment running smoothly. Great for someone with 5+ years in industrial maintenance support or MRO inventory who likes a mix of floor time, leadership, and systems work.

(Alternate posting of this same role also appears on Indeed: Maintenance Supervisor, Stockroom)

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full description, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.