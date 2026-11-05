🍽️ Webster, NY Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Webster’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring right now. If you like working with people (or bread!), these are worth a look.

Employer: Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut Location: Webster, NY

Webster, NY Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not specified)

Be part of a fast-paced pizza team where you’ll help with orders, customer service, cleaning, and food prep. Good fit if you like staying busy, learning different tasks, and working with a well-known brand.

Employer: SOGO SUSHI AND HIBACHI

Location: Webster, NY

Webster, NY Salary: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Part-time

You’ll greet guests, manage the seating chart, handle to-go orders, and keep the front area tidy. Great for someone friendly and organized who can work evenings and weekends.

Employer: Village Bakery & Cafe

Location: Webster, NY

Webster, NY Salary: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Type: Full-time or part-time (early mornings, ~30 hours/week)

Work directly with the Head Baker making hand-crafted breads and pastries from scratch. This role is physical and detail-focused, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and employee discounts.

If something here catches your eye, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.