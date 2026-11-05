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Webster
🍽️ Webster, NY Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Webster’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring right now. If you like working with people (or bread!), these are worth a look.
Team Member – Pizza Hut
- Employer: Pizza Hut
- Location: Webster, NY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not specified)
Be part of a fast-paced pizza team where you’ll help with orders, customer service, cleaning, and food prep. Good fit if you like staying busy, learning different tasks, and working with a well-known brand.
Restaurant Host/Hostess – SOGO Sushi and Hibachi
- Employer: SOGO SUSHI AND HIBACHI
- Location: Webster, NY
- Salary: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time
You’ll greet guests, manage the seating chart, handle to-go orders, and keep the front area tidy. Great for someone friendly and organized who can work evenings and weekends.
Bread Baker – Village Bakery & Cafe
- Employer: Village Bakery & Cafe
- Location: Webster, NY
- Salary: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time or part-time (early mornings, ~30 hours/week)
Work directly with the Head Baker making hand-crafted breads and pastries from scratch. This role is physical and detail-focused, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and employee discounts.
If something here catches your eye, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good local spots tend to fill roles fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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