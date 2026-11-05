🛒 Webster Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Webster’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring and offering steady hours. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Skechers

Skechers Location: Webster, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $33.00 per hour

Lead the Skechers store, coach a team, and drive sales while keeping the shop looking sharp. This role comes with strong hourly pay, store discounts, bonus potential, and growth opportunities within a global brand.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Webster, NY

Type: Hourly, part-time schedule (overnight/early morning)

Pay: Starting at $16.00 per hour

Great if you like quieter shifts and staying active. You’ll stock shelves, help customers, and keep the store organized, with a flexible schedule and access to benefits and wellness perks through Five Below.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.