🛒 Webster, MA Retail Jobs: Multiple Assistant & Manager Roles

Webster’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and running a store. Here are a few local roles with clear paths to grow.

Employer: Energy North Group / Haffner’s

Energy North Group / Location: Webster, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$24.00 per hour + $300 sign-on bonus

Step into a leadership track while you learn the ropes of running a busy convenience store. You’ll supervise staff, handle customer issues, keep the store clean and stocked, and help with daily admin work, with strong training and real promotion potential.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Webster, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$20.00 per hour (plus possible bonuses/premiums)

Support the Store Manager, lead the team on the sales floor, and keep customer service running smoothly. This role comes with benefits like paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, health coverage, and clear promote-from-within career paths.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.