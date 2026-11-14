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🛒 Webster, MA Retail Jobs: Multiple Assistant & Manager Roles
Webster’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and running a store. Here are a few local roles with clear paths to grow.
Convenience Store Manager in Training – Haffner’s
- Employer: Energy North Group / Haffner’s
- Location: Webster, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$24.00 per hour + $300 sign-on bonus
Step into a leadership track while you learn the ropes of running a busy convenience store. You’ll supervise staff, handle customer issues, keep the store clean and stocked, and help with daily admin work, with strong training and real promotion potential.
Assistant Store Manager – O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Webster, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$20.00 per hour (plus possible bonuses/premiums)
Support the Store Manager, lead the team on the sales floor, and keep customer service running smoothly. This role comes with benefits like paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, health coverage, and clear promote-from-within career paths.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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